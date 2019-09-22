Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Upped Its Stake; 58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Stake

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 21,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 135,392 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, up from 113,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 727,541 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 18.20M shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 83,500 shares to 182,175 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,150 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.