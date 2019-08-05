Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $6.15 Million; Pepsico (Call) (PEP) Market Value Rose While Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 93,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.18M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 5.75M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (PEP) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 12,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited stated it has 5,808 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boys Arnold & has 0.25% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 4,301 shares stake. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny invested in 0.17% or 13,599 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.46% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 133,707 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Davis R M Inc has invested 0.79% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wilen accumulated 80,931 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.22% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 722,222 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt has 8,973 shares. Argent Trust Com holds 43,706 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 120,477 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Schulhoff Company, Ohio-based fund reported 4,298 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 6,174 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. ConocoPhillips – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 54,162 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $91.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,661 shares to 85,958 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo Reaches for Growth in Africa – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Coca-Colaâ€™s Stock at Its All-Time High? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Llc reported 23,874 shares stake. Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 1.86% or 96,998 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 2,503 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Lc invested in 8,171 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sta Wealth Management invested in 0.17% or 6,284 shares. Howard Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 12,343 shares. Northeast Invest Management accumulated 104,956 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Co owns 38,446 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc reported 9,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Counsel has invested 3.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charles Schwab Advisory has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has invested 0.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Karpas Strategies Lc invested in 0.2% or 3,783 shares. Barnett & holds 0.05% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.39% or 55,256 shares in its portfolio.