Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Position by $693,990 as Shares Declined; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Holds Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 1161.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 358,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 389,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, up from 30,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 3.98M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 238,469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 248,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 2.66M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 17,880 shares to 67,916 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 76,684 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,684 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,318 shares. Da Davidson & holds 111,159 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Syntal Ptnrs Lc holds 0.62% or 20,725 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has 30,666 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Tompkins Finance has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Choate Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Financial Advantage holds 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 310 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 305 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,652 shares. Kansas-based Cognios Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Principal Financial Gru holds 813,608 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha holds 207 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 0.03% stake. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Broadview Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.07% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Patten invested in 0.19% or 9,545 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 28,009 are held by Ajo Lp. Price Michael F reported 0.35% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 763,496 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 92,105 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 16,659 shares.

