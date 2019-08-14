Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $515,183

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 6.32 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 91,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 202,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, down from 294,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 2.46 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 150,893 shares to 152,180 shares, valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 59,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,675 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 80,769 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Southport Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4,752 were accumulated by Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust. National Insurance Tx reported 177,936 shares. Bokf Na reported 111,012 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Llc reported 750 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited invested in 877,480 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 5,572 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 55,696 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital invested in 57,330 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Carroll Associate holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,351 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 55,221 shares. Old Dominion Cap holds 15,345 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Limited reported 0.47% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 0.51% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne holds 0.61% or 25,393 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1,272 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc stated it has 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 23,809 were reported by Duncker Streett And Incorporated. Country Financial Bank stated it has 288,666 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. 5.43 million were reported by Bessemer Gru Inc. 8,849 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 71,441 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,291 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57,625 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Florida-based Cypress Gp has invested 0.38% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Adirondack Commerce holds 0.49% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,297 shares. Smith Moore invested in 0.16% or 10,252 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.