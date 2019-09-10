Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Declined; Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed Stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (HIG) by $668,899

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 23,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 42,985 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 66,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 3.79M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (HIG) by 86.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 13,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 2,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 15,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 682,528 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares to 22,447 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $443.69M for 11.67 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

