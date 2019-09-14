Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Stake; Sina Sina Us (SINA) Market Value Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased Stake

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp Sina Us (SINA) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 66,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp Sina Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 336,382 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 65,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 127,125 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21 million shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr Zto Us by 753,800 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $37.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,951 shares to 9,051 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

