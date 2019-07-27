Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Trimmed Holding; Pier Capital Increased Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holding by $491,760 as Stock Rose

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 12,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,924 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 185,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 704,753 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, down from 458,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59 million shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Mails Letter to Shareholders Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Appoints New General Counsel Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy Board of Directors Urges Shareholders to Protect the Value of their Investment by Voting the WHITE Proxy Card â€œFORâ€ PDC’s Nominees – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Files Presentation to Set the Record Straight – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 91,900 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Voya Management Limited Liability Company reported 55,226 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Federated Pa accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie owns 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 9,350 shares. Art Lc reported 0.08% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management invested in 84,820 shares. Caymus Cap Ptnrs Lp owns 559,456 shares or 5.05% of their US portfolio. California-based Phocas has invested 0.76% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 3,910 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 22,295 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Llc has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 3 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $276,685 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $22,500 was made by Lauck Lance on Wednesday, March 20. $51,315 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was sold by Crisafio Anthony J on Thursday, January 31.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 18,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,254 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.23 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 1,500 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 73,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,580 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stable Dividend, Minimal Growth Makes Exxon Mobil Stock a Hold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.23% or 430,450 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.38 million shares. Security Trust accumulated 29,570 shares. West Family Invests Inc owns 7,200 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 589,709 shares. Whitnell And Comm accumulated 0.01% or 253 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 6,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Chemung Canal Tru Communication has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Indiana Tru Investment Management stated it has 3,535 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cap Investment Counsel holds 3,471 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,194 shares. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Kistler invested in 0.05% or 1,858 shares.