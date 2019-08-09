Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Position by $4.41 Million as Stock Price Declined; United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Position in Cummins (CMI) by $398,937

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 2,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,855 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 39,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 819,967 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 66,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 380,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39 million, down from 447,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 2.68 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl reported 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 943,446 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 316,648 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 33,094 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr owns 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 14,472 shares. Moreover, Caprock Group has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,211 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv reported 53,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 66,532 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.22% or 2.69 million shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hudock Cap Group Lc stated it has 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Thomasville Fincl Bank accumulated 17,580 shares. Earnest Ltd Com stated it has 535 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17,602 shares to 102,022 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 10 (TLH) by 32,108 shares to 11,186 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 333,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,186 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prudential Financial invested in 926,843 shares. Orrstown Services Incorporated holds 5,394 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual owns 5,118 shares. Cincinnati Insurance owns 606,400 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Birmingham Cap Management Al has 1.8% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 25,460 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 20,248 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.91% or 44,302 shares. Bowen Hanes invested in 0.02% or 2,875 shares. Fairfield Bush Communication holds 0.26% or 5,000 shares. Davenport And Lc holds 25,960 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 17,512 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv accumulated 3,140 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 1.14 million shares.