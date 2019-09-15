Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Lifted Its Holding by $652,151; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Decreased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 107.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 10,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 20,639 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 9,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.89M shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,138 were accumulated by Cadinha & Limited Liability Company. Capstone Inv Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications holds 86,308 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.26 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 127,125 shares. Caymus Prns LP invested in 397,728 shares or 5.34% of the stock. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Limited Company owns 8,230 shares. Montag A & Associates owns 49,055 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 0.64% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 643,669 shares. Davis R M Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 323,185 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested in 53,214 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 74,764 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,875 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 14,600 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,280 shares to 79,535 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 30,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,440 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc by 5,245 shares to 73,930 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.