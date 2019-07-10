Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Increased Its Holding; Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Holding by $449,600; Stock Value Declined

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 21,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70 million, up from 273,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.92 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 28,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,500 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, down from 76,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 283,005 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,872 shares to 2,072 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,549 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 23,745 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hilltop Incorporated has 4,109 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Com owns 1.09M shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc has 0.2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Liberty Mgmt Inc stated it has 9,312 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 0.08% or 11,297 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co has 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 166,296 were reported by Creative Planning. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 35,217 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 305 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 13,472 shares. Moreover, Wheatland Advsr Inc has 2.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 41,973 shares. Regions Financial holds 89,634 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 70,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 25,250 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 539,490 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22.68 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 38,249 shares. Fsi Gru Ltd Llc holds 18,283 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd holds 811,991 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 2.14 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 40,976 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt holds 16,361 shares. 76,451 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. 78,500 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Aspen Management holds 0.15% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. 49,157 are owned by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2.59M shares.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.98 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 9,400 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 77,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).