Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Keating Investment Counselors Upped Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) as Shares Declined

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 23,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 347,119 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 370,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 5.85M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.67 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) by 25,027 shares to 196,971 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).