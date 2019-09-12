Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Boosted Position by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sabal Trust Co Upped Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $450,450

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 129,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 126,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $160.41. About 1.83 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 117.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 24,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 44,997 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 20,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.02 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited invested in 1.1% or 16,056 shares. Raymond James Serv Inc invested in 0.07% or 293,656 shares. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il reported 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Checchi Advisers Lc accumulated 8,385 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Letko Brosseau And Assoc stated it has 1.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 12,590 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com stated it has 39,934 shares. Janney Management Limited Liability owns 168,475 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated owns 56,619 shares. 4,875 are held by Wms Prtn Llc. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 61,136 shares. Art Ltd Llc reported 165,500 shares stake. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.52% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 881,107 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 5.00M shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd holds 4.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 377,980 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,971 shares to 164,514 shares, valued at $31.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 12,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,640 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Prove It’s a Cash Flow-Gushing Machine – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Economic Release Summary: Construction Employment Up, Construction Spending Is In Contraction – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptimmune (ADAP) Gets Orphan Drug Status for T-cell Therapy – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.