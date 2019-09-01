Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined While Tower Research Capital Trc Cut Its Holding by $2.59 Million; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Cut Position in Msci (MSCI) as Shares Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 303,058 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES 12 NEW CHINA INDEXES; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 39,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 21,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 60,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cadinha And Llc has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,138 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank accumulated 159,330 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Roundview Capital Ltd Com invested in 3,416 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 1.54 million shares. Trexquant Invest Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 135,872 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0.37% or 961,714 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 8,160 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 0.46% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 133,707 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,803 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 201,416 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tortoise Advsr Limited holds 0.02% or 37,231 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust owns 11,187 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 11,269 shares to 21,377 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 10,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT).

