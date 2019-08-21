Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined While Lau Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $807,048; As Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI) Stock Price Declined, Oak Associates LTD Increased by $690,700 Its Position

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (HOLI) by 205.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 34,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 51,375 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 113,799 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 3.91M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 8.70M shares. Hexavest has invested 0.4% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Private Advisor Gp Lc owns 64,804 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.04% or 18,900 shares. Washington stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 28.64M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Stock Yards Savings Bank has 0.39% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 60,579 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12.74 million shares. 23,809 are held by Duncker Streett & Comm. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Profund Advisors Limited Com invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cibc World Markets reported 11,988 shares stake. Paloma Prns Company reported 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 0.36% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7,755 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,100 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares to 1,740 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,155 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).