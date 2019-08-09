ConocoPhillips (COP) Reaches $54.73 After 9.00% Up Move; Groupon (GRPN) Sentiment Is 0.94

Groupon Inc (GRPN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 74 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 79 trimmed and sold positions in Groupon Inc. The funds in our database now own: 346.75 million shares, down from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Groupon Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 52 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 1.03 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $59.25 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $59.66 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:COP worth $5.33B more.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 216.67 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 955,326 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Mig Capital Llc holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. for 16.28 million shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 18.57 million shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.6% invested in the company for 54.65 million shares. The New York-based Freshford Capital Management Llc has invested 2.7% in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 3.52 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.25 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 8.84 P/E ratio.