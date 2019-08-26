ConocoPhillips (COP) Reaches $51.30 52-Week Low; Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) stake by 39.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR)’s stock rose 26.64%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 153,000 shares with $834,000 value, down from 253,096 last quarter. New Sr Invt Group Inc now has $510.52 million valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 40,905 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M

The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week low and has $48.74 target or 5.00% below today’s $51.30 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $56.95 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $48.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.85B less. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 711,310 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Among 2 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Senior Investment Group has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 20.77% above currents $6.21 stock price. New Senior Investment Group had 5 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 162,211 are owned by First Tru L P. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 1 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 3.08 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 12,081 shares. Moreover, Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.02% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 17,740 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 185,746 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 157,393 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 70,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has 44,426 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division reported 1,181 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv L P holds 135,872 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 163,785 shares stake. Bangor Financial Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,675 shares. Cap Mgmt Associate has invested 0.77% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc owns 3,907 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Naples Lc accumulated 7,729 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Com has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Jnba Advsr invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.86 million shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 10,078 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 0.36% stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 289,384 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.95 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 54.78% above currents $51.3 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho.

