Conocophillips (COP) Position Has Boosted by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc; Fil LTD Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 18,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,610 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 55,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 4.86M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 30,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.80 million, up from 127,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 921,070 shares to 116 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,520 shares to 35,172 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.