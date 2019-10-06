Conocophillips (COP) Position Boosted by Leucadia National Corp; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $9.47 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.17 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 1.26 million shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 0.27% or 15,532 shares. Ci Invs reported 247,967 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability holds 1.05% or 31,024 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Amg Natl Comml Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). United Automobile Association accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Letko Brosseau Associates reported 2.13M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,275 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 12.07M shares. Fulton Bankshares Na has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 109,082 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Heritage Investors owns 221,524 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ConocoPhillips closes nearly $2.7B asset sale – Houston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 68,986 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited reported 162,916 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Meridian Mngmt stated it has 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barton Investment holds 13.08% or 46,208 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 4,588 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Interocean Ltd Com accumulated 9,008 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 4,778 shares. Pioneer Natl Bank N A Or stated it has 687 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Paragon Management Lc stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sentinel Trust Lba holds 0.12% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6 shares. 2,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp. Amer Research & Management holds 1.4% or 2,478 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 1.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,165 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 142,439 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio.