Conocophillips (COP) Position Boosted by Calamos Advisors Llc; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Valuation Declined While Prospector Partners Boosted Position

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 35,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 478,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, up from 443,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 808,490 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98,807 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $61.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,171 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,772 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 2,194 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.27% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2.10 million shares. Montana-based Stack Mgmt has invested 1.6% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tower Bridge reported 23,859 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.14% or 5,938 shares in its portfolio. 81,784 are owned by Paragon Cap Limited Liability. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 15.49M shares. 8.70 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Choate Advsrs holds 4,794 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.87% or 100,000 shares. Da Davidson And Company invested in 111,159 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 39,664 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 40,852 shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 7,614 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,523 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.08% or 321,710 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 3,090 shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.01% or 11,160 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 55 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 787 shares. Ckw owns 500 shares. 6,900 are held by Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 254,549 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

