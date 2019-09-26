Conocophillips (COP) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc; As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut by $1.36 Million Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 32,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 109,108 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, up from 76,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 3.69 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 84,984 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.32M, down from 90,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $270.12. About 404,557 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

