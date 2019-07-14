Conocophillips (COP) Market Value Declined While Blue Edge Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Cs Mckee LP Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.86 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 7 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.77M, up from 9,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares to 59,450 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares to 2,544 shares, valued at $264.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,872 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).