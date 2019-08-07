Conocophillips (COP) Holding Upped by Duncker Streett & Company Inc; As First Amern Finl (FAF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Upped Stake

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 41.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 468,161 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 23,809 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 15,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

