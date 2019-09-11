Conocophillips (COP) Holding Maintained by Sirios Capital Management L P; As First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Price Declined, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Position by $380,100

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 21,129 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 1.58 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 8.34 million shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 91,579 shares to 62,823 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.53% or 18,000 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank owns 8,719 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.3% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1,858 were accumulated by Kistler. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 13,275 shares. Blair William & Commerce Il accumulated 135,271 shares. Salem has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,000 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Essex Financial has 34,546 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 72,356 shares. Cipher Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 208,921 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 21,276 shares. 1,840 are held by First Financial In. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 131,617 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma.

