Conocophillips (COP) Holding Maintained by Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding by $2.04 Million; Share Value Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 91,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 53,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 526,980 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 7,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 209,995 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, up from 202,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 5.98 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR Systems: A Top Consideration For Growth Portfolios – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of FLIR Systems Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fjarde Ap owns 15,320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 5,411 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 4,642 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 18,598 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 42,901 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com owns 766,732 shares. Mesirow Inv Mgmt has 33,165 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Principal Financial Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd owns 1.16 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 1,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,480 shares to 41,106 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 35,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,544 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.