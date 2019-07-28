Conocophillips (COP) Holding Has Upped by Fagan Associates Inc; Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by $414,288 as Stock Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59 million shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 103,638 shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond F (EIM) by 62,768 shares to 916,775 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 75,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN).

More notable recent MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFS Municipal Income Trust declares $0.0270 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Upcoming LOR Tender – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tax-Free Income From Municipal-Bond CEFs: A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2015. More interesting news about MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 11,467 shares. Smith Moore And has invested 0.17% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 446,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 53,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 13,800 shares. 356,687 are owned by Robinson Capital Management Lc. Invesco Ltd holds 289,682 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 80,055 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 62,830 shares. 1607 Ltd has invested 0.13% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 157,809 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 86,816 shares. 7,468 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Partnervest Advisory Limited Com reported 51,630 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc invested in 0.13% or 6,756 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.57% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 857,601 shares. 34,324 are owned by Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru Comm reported 0.84% stake. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 816 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 74,010 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,840 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 0.24% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 400,902 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.51% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3.32 million shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 21,948 shares. Cibc has 862,718 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd has 10,566 shares. 32,343 are owned by Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 3,055 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.