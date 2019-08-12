Conocophillips (COP) Holding Has Lifted by Liberty Capital Management Inc; Ashfield Capital Partners Stake In Costco Whsl New (COST) Was Has Boosted

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 52,204 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 49,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 106.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 4,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 5.39 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services owns 15,703 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 86,816 shares. Hills Bank reported 6,912 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.86% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.38% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 588,493 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa accumulated 140,559 shares. Mcrae Capital Management owns 1,967 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 1,759 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,036 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company holds 0.09% or 6,351 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mercer Advisers holds 689 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nottingham Inc has 1,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 94,439 shares stake.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares to 109,643 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,758 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 0.33% or 22,554 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 865,813 were accumulated by Citigroup. Westwood Holding Inc stated it has 1.05 million shares. Northeast Inv stated it has 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Clearbridge Invs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,577 shares. Intersect Llc stated it has 7,661 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.59% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.46% or 18,391 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company owns 13,712 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 34,175 shares. First City Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% or 5,449 shares. 3,016 were accumulated by Diversified Strategies. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

