Conocophillips (COP) Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Digital Realty Tr (DLR) Market Valuation Rose, Grassi Investment Management Increased by $4.70 Million Its Stake

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Tr (DLR) by 112.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 39,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Digital Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 1.49 million shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,676 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,250 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 16,664 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 125,000 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 25,723 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 32,935 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.38% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1.29 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.33% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 149,198 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 40,256 shares. 1,770 were reported by Motco. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Oakbrook Llc reported 9,749 shares stake. Confluence Inv Ltd Company reported 1.61% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,903 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Group has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 228,778 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.31M shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 62,679 shares. Fisher Asset holds 0.03% or 317,650 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Northside Management Ltd reported 35,373 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors accumulated 14,283 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 0.48% or 16,156 shares. 7,920 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Limited Company. 11,344 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 14,966 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tarbox Family Office reported 498 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 3,860 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 117,894 shares to 3,656 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 47,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,097 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).