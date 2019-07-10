Conocophillips (COP) Holder Parsons Capital Management Lowered Position by $612,810; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased by $2.18 Million Its Position

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein likely to step down by December – NYT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Swell Says Syria Won’t Impact Global Economy (Video); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 19/03/2018 – Goldman chief Jörg Kukies named as German deputy finance minister; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GERMANY CO-CHIEF SAYS STARTING TO TRANSFER SENIOR PEOPLE TO FRANKFURT DUE TO BREXIT; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Just Backed a Wedding-Planning Startup; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 94,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 3.66M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,000 are held by Tegean Cap Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.2% or 66,630 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 1.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 284,635 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jefferies Gru Limited reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ent Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Arrow Finance Corporation owns 6,842 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Capital World Investors owns 1.05M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability owns 964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Associate Inc invested 1.76% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nicholas Inv Partners LP has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,313 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 24,108 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares to 712,457 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

