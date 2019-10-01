Conocophillips (COP) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $939,362 as Market Valuation Declined; Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Stock Declined While Newport Asia Has Lowered Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 97.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 15,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 386 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24,000, down from 15,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 4.94 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 4.03M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,559 shares to 2,582 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,677 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Sfe Counsel holds 0.35% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 13,289 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,145 shares. Violich Management Inc accumulated 30,482 shares. Cleararc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Freestone Capital Limited invested in 4,790 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.48% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Renaissance Lc owns 3.03M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Guardian invested in 11,772 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Next Fin Grp Inc Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,269 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,604 were accumulated by Check Management Ca.