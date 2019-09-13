Conocophillips (COP) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Lifted Position; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Birinyi Associates Has Increased Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 19,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 69,216 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 49,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 3.19 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 230% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $799.26. About 129,881 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0.94% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 94,973 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 509 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) invested 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Blair William & Il holds 18,131 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 831 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.38% or 27,900 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 282 shares. 3,288 are held by Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Fincl Counselors Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Rbf Cap Lc holds 0.07% or 1,000 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 11,815 shares to 107,415 shares, valued at $31.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,794 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd owns 8,094 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Signature & Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,335 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 19,227 were reported by Old National Bank In. 411,940 are owned by Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company. Blackrock holds 79.99 million shares. Advantage reported 310 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 18,900 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi has 896 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 55,899 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 9.45M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wade G W accumulated 0.05% or 9,020 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na owns 0.29% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 24,453 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,067 shares.

