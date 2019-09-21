Conocophillips (COP) Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Cut Position as Shares Declined; Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Borg Warner (BWA) Position by $2.84 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 108,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.76M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 14.54M shares traded or 118.21% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.88M shares traded or 59.56% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $180.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 70,800 shares to 177,325 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,200 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 28,644 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 11,634 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 9,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 228,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 426 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 0% or 457 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 7,060 were reported by National Pension Ser. Srb reported 13,221 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank owns 1,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 24,391 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsrs Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 69,654 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability holds 14,753 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 6,717 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 3,004 are owned by Welch Group Limited Company. Susquehanna International Gru Llp stated it has 30,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 454,225 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 44,997 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 77,100 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 100,000 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. 18,960 are held by Atria Investments Limited Company. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 72,225 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Lc has 0.52% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 75,924 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 8,200 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,150 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Commerce stated it has 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 245,440 shares to 35.47M shares, valued at $192.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 584,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.