Conocophillips (COP) Holder Jacobs & Co Trimmed Stake by $345,444; Frigate Ventures LP Upped Argan (AGX) Stake by $2.47 Million

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 71,549 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 13,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 18,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 4.98 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,938 shares to 40,720 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Communication accumulated 47,800 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 3,291 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Management invested 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 0.33% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 21,667 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 348,928 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.53% or 18,000 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest has 0.3% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 159,979 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,516 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 5,000 shares stake. Kepos Lp holds 0.44% or 88,836 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 12,672 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Winfield Associate has invested 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bryn Mawr owns 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 19,820 shares. Edgemoor Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,694 shares.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

