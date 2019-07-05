Conocophillips (COP) Holder Jacobs & Co Trimmed Stake by $345,444; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake Held by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 5,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 18,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 1.04 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.11% or 178,223 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 599,635 shares. 25,697 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability. Duncker Streett & Com Inc reported 23,809 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.57% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3.60 million shares. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.04% stake. Lifeplan Gru reported 605 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Aviance Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 13 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc has 478,360 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. South State Corp owns 77,821 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox invested in 23,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 43,714 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.23% or 591,771 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares to 77,952 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).