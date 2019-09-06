Conocophillips (COP) Holder Fagan Associates Has Boosted Holding by $422,466; Speece Thorson Capital Group Holds Holding in Williams Sonoma (WSM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 1.18 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 5.83 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.45% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.18% or 7,936 shares. Court Place Ltd stated it has 3,532 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 444,400 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 4.12% or 138,303 shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability holds 1,755 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,674 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Communication invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Johnson Fincl Grp reported 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.75M shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 0.61% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guardian Cap LP reported 0% stake. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust stated it has 47,899 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,110 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 70,388 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Inc accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Denali Advsr Lc accumulated 6,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 80,000 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 885,056 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has 601,191 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 36,159 shares. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Assoc Limited has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.65M shares.