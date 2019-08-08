Conocophillips (COP) Holder Corecommodity Management Has Boosted Position by $486,618; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Position in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Has Boosted by $404,950 as Stock Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 115.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 7,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 13,757 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 6,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 9.12 million shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 16,524 shares to 38,705 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,238 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

