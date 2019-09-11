Conocophillips (COP) Holder Arvest Trust Company Lifted Position; Insulet Corp. (PODD) Share Price Rose While Primecap Management Company Has Upped Holding by $4.11 Million

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Insulet Corp. (PODD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 43,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.79 million, up from 4.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Insulet Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 1.30 million shares traded or 79.82% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 21,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 295,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 273,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 8.34 million shares traded or 38.60% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 935,030 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo accumulated 111,438 shares. Chem Natl Bank has invested 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,304 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 426,436 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 444,400 shares. Jefferies Group owns 1.6% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 240,487 shares. Cadinha Com Ltd invested in 6,138 shares. Goodman Fin Corp reported 12,113 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has 0.2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Grassi Inv Mngmt owns 0.9% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 90,700 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 28,905 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.86M shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,736 shares. Monetary Management Grp reported 5,554 shares.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares to 218,025 shares, valued at $31.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,525 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Capital Limited Company holds 0.37% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 34,119 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 6,778 shares. California-based First Republic Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Sei Invs Co stated it has 41,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 1,405 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 2,321 shares. 114,018 are held by Morgan Stanley. Waddell Reed Fin owns 871,036 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,064 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 16,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 2.81M shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 6,026 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,123 shares. 7,284 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Invsts owns 1.22M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.