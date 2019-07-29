Conocophillips (COP) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Increased Stake; Genpact Limited (G) Holding Maintained by Dalton Investments Llc

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 794,319 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 768,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 1.12 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 201,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,430 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73 million, up from 243,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 6.32 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 45,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 97,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,328 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. ConocoPhillips – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp Inc Inc owns 1.05M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt New York has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cypress Asset Inc Tx owns 7,936 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 778,239 are held by Btim. Bragg Finance Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 97,489 shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 6,951 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.74% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Inc Ne has invested 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Howe & Rusling has invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,160 shares. Family Firm Incorporated accumulated 4,318 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.56% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genpact Limited’s (NYSE:G) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Mondaq.com published: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.