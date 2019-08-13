ConocoPhillips (COP) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 63 1.62 N/A 6.18 9.57 PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.40 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see ConocoPhillips and PDC Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that ConocoPhillips is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDC Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ConocoPhillips and PDC Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The consensus price target of ConocoPhillips is $79.5, with potential upside of 46.44%. Meanwhile, PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.5, while its potential upside is 76.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that PDC Energy Inc. looks more robust than ConocoPhillips as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ConocoPhillips and PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares. Comparatively, PDC Energy Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year ConocoPhillips was more bearish than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors ConocoPhillips beats PDC Energy Inc.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.