ConocoPhillips (COP) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) Contrasting side by side

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.85 N/A 6.18 10.05 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.82 N/A 0.22 10.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ConocoPhillips and HighPoint Resources Corporation. HighPoint Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ConocoPhillips’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s 228.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.28 beta.

Liquidity

ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HighPoint Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. ConocoPhillips therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ConocoPhillips and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of ConocoPhillips is $80, with potential upside of 29.53%. HighPoint Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 255.03% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, HighPoint Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than ConocoPhillips, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of ConocoPhillips shares and 98% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24%

For the past year ConocoPhillips’s stock price has smaller decline than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ConocoPhillips beats HighPoint Resources Corporation.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.