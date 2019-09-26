ConocoPhillips (COP) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 60 1.72 N/A 6.18 9.57 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.35 N/A 0.70 6.29

In table 1 we can see ConocoPhillips and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Earthstone Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. ConocoPhillips’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Earthstone Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

ConocoPhillips is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Earthstone Energy Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ConocoPhillips and Earthstone Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ConocoPhillips’s upside potential currently stands at 38.62% and an $80 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Comparatively, 5% are Earthstone Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has weaker performance than ConocoPhillips

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ConocoPhillips beats Earthstone Energy Inc.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.