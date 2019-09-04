Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake Maintained by Carroll Financial Associates Inc; Sg Capital Management Upped Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 127,352 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 29,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 448,098 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) by 42,177 shares to 348,598 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 10,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,304 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Lc holds 0.01% or 6,925 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 21,422 shares. Fincl Advantage invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Northern Corp has 15.49M shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Company holds 5,145 shares. Sns Finance Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 3,223 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 380,449 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department reported 21,667 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company reported 5,697 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Llc reported 27,616 shares. State Bank invested in 0.27% or 35,950 shares. Cambridge Tru has 12,907 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co reported 1,755 shares.

