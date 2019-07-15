Conocophillips Com (COP) Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $9.62 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lifted Stake by $500,180

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 52.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 145,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 425,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.40M, up from 279,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 1.62M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 10,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $365.4. About 3.83 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Llc accumulated 0.02% or 644 shares. Toth Fin Advisory owns 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1,069 shares. Colonial Trust owns 5,076 shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma owns 6,332 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 18,958 shares. Wilen Inv Management owns 80,931 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc holds 134,832 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3.60 million shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Llc accumulated 4,400 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc invested in 0.04% or 29,313 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3,478 shares stake. 20,560 are held by Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.8% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Yhb Advsr, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,121 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company stated it has 28,005 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for a Noisy Market – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 239,291 shares to 218,942 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Ads (NYSE:NVS) by 12,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,984 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Holdings Co.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,022 shares to 62,482 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,183 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. $22.29M worth of stock was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore holds 0.04% or 616 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 658 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa invested in 5,081 shares. 7,138 are owned by Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware. Ipg Advsr Llc, California-based fund reported 7,093 shares. Srs Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.56 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 630,825 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,839 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moore Capital Limited Partnership has 1.49% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 135,000 shares. Amer Co Tx has 33,055 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors stated it has 410 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 400,654 shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 1,308 shares.