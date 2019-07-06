Conocophillips Com (COP) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted Its Stake by $330,594 as Market Value Declined; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $574,804 as Stock Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 22,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 5,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,590 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 54,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 4.50M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Benzinga” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, Cronos Group and Uber – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. $727,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, January 10. The insider Robbins Cynthia G. sold 490 shares worth $73,082. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Shares for $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1.

