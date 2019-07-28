Conocophillips Com (COP) Market Value Declined While Barrett Asset Management Lifted Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Upped Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position by $2.09 Million; Valuation Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 13,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 57,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 53,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 131,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 237,080 shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 8,465 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Company owns 1.19M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 66,389 shares. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Legal And General Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Zacks Invest reported 0.02% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 65,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advisors. 36,166 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,430 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 15.49 million shares. Of Vermont owns 29,054 shares. Bennicas & Associates owns 13,870 shares. Assetmark holds 6,619 shares. 166,296 are held by Creative Planning. Highstreet Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.85% or 23,745 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas reported 3,648 shares stake. 35,886 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. 209,410 were reported by Twin Management Inc. Putnam Invests Limited Company reported 0.88% stake. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,500 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 41,376 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 5,534 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce Co has invested 3.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 10,275 shares to 175,240 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 37,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,884 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).