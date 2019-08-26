Conocophillips Com (COP) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Stake; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $845,643 as Valuation Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 25,451 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 15,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 7.13 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 13,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 114,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 100,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Fincl Gru accumulated 240,487 shares. Baxter Bros invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 96,510 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,125 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa owns 29,846 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Manhattan Com reported 961,714 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Capital Advsrs Ok stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Capwealth Advsr Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,697 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc accumulated 0.21% or 34,175 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank reported 60,579 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,244 shares stake. Moreover, Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,949 shares to 7,818 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,654 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl stated it has 3,685 shares. Cypress Gp reported 2.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Natixis stated it has 5,417 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 56,948 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Limited Company. Fil Ltd reported 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4,234 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D reported 4,695 shares. Rench Wealth Incorporated reported 3.26% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). accumulated 65,843 shares. 343,256 were accumulated by Janney Capital Mngmt Llc. Somerset Com stated it has 1.28% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) owns 4,649 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 12,071 shares.