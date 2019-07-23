Conn's, Inc. (CONN) Reaches $19.54 After 7.00% Up Move; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

Among 5 analysts covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. FBR Capital maintained AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) rating on Friday, March 8. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $7.5 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Ladenburg. See AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold

The stock of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 232,700 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 7.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $623.75 million company. It was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $20.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CONN worth $43.66 million more.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Conn’s, Inc. Announces Settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Connâ€™s, Inc. (CONN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Global Expansion Efforts Begin Yielding Results – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BioXcel Therapeutics Announces BXCL501 Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 1b Placebo-Controlled Trial in the Treatment of Agitation in Patients with Schizophrenia – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 15,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 34,767 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Company invested in 115,360 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). New York-based Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Laurion Mngmt L P accumulated 37,818 shares. Pnc Financial Service invested in 0% or 915 shares. Bogle Invest Management Lp De has invested 0.08% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.88% or 374,565 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 141,376 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 42,011 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider Saunders William E Jr bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729. Another trade for 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 was bought by HAWORTH JAMES H. 26,600 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $453,184 were bought by MARTIN BOB L. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of stock. $200,358 worth of stock was bought by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 was bought by Shein Oded.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $623.75 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 571,856 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has risen 23.60% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Resubmit NDA in 2Q 2018; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO SUBMITTED TO FDA UPDATED DFU, AND A REVISED PROTOCOL FOR HF STUDY REQUIRED TO VALIDATE EFFECTIVENESS OF DFU CHANGES; 11/04/2018 – AcelRx Announces Publication Analyzing the Cost of Administering IV Morphine for Acute Pain in Emergency Departments in Europe; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx receives positive CHMP opinion for DZUVEO™ for management of acute moderate to severe pain in medically monitored settings; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – ACELRX GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR DZUVEO; 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CONSIDERS DSUVIA NDA RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO THEIR OCTOBER 2017 ACTION LETTER; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for DZUVEO for Management of Acute Moderate to Severe Pain in Medically Monitored Settings; 24/05/2018 – AcelRx Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA For DSUVIA; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017

Since February 28, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $126,351 activity. $25,869 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares were bought by Dasu Badri N. EDWARDS MARK G bought $56,890 worth of stock or 19,000 shares. Another trade for 3,682 shares valued at $10,346 was bought by Hamel Lawrence G. 3,647 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares with value of $10,248 were bought by ASADORIAN RAFFI. $11,550 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was bought by Angotti Vincent J.. Palmer Pamela P also bought $2,360 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,717 were reported by One Trading Ltd Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 220,799 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 25,990 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital has 0.03% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 62,542 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 296,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Serv has 20,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt L P invested in 833,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 51,852 are owned by State Street. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 35,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Da Davidson has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 562,503 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,669 shares. D E Shaw holds 286,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AcelRx: The Pain Of The Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AcelRx added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $216.23 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.