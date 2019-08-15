Conn's, Inc. (CONN) Reaches $18.98 After 9.00% Down Move; Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed By $1.32 Million Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake

The stock of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 173,586 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATESThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $605.72M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $17.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CONN worth $54.51 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 113,768 shares. Numerixs Inv owns 6,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank invested in 37,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Qs Invsts Lc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0.02% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 2.40M shares. 11,280 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 14,722 shares. Buckingham Management invested in 0.63% or 290,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 209,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 15,500 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 52,701 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Citigroup invested in 28,352 shares.

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $605.72 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Miller Norman bought $200,358 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. MARTIN BOB L bought $453,184 worth of stock. Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 5,882 shares valued at $100,170 was bought by Wright Lee A.. Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of stock. $39,565 worth of stock was bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5.

