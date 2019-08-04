Conn's, Inc. (CONN) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Boosted Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 0.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 15,419 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.81 million shares with $123.72 million value, up from 1.79 million last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44 million shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Analysts expect Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.51 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CONN’s profit would be $16.28 million giving it 9.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Conn's, Inc.’s analysts see -12.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 368,764 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Wednesday, February 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Linde Plc stake by 48,650 shares to 819,213 valued at $144.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 4.36M shares and now owns 8,577 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Co owns 47,545 shares. Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 13,027 shares. 1,719 are owned by Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt invested in 106,433 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 16,084 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Financial In reported 3,882 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited invested in 0.85% or 16,048 shares. Company Of Virginia Va accumulated 23,755 shares. Forte Ltd Com Adv reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Suntrust Banks owns 149,444 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Washington Trust stated it has 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 11,476 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 94 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 37,600 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 196,320 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.05% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Whittier Trust Co invested in 0% or 4,941 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 8,235 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 39,100 shares. 200 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation. Yorktown Management Co stated it has 24,269 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De has 0.08% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 43,623 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Bridgeway reported 0.06% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 385,404 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 11,765 shares valued at $200,358 were bought by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Wright Lee A. bought 5,882 shares worth $100,170. 2,240 shares were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H, worth $39,565. The insider Shein Oded bought $50,880. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $179,729 was bought by Saunders William E Jr. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by MARTIN BOB L on Tuesday, June 4.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $637.80 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

