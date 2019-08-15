Conn's, Inc. (CONN) EPS Estimated At $0.51; 0 Analysts Are Bullish MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Last Week

Analysts expect Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.51 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CONN’s profit would be $16.28 million giving it 9.68 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Conn's, Inc.’s analysts see -12.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 290,649 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 30.88% above currents $65.71 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. See MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) latest ratings:

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $453,184 were bought by MARTIN BOB L. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Miller Norman bought $200,358. Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5. $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H. Wright Lee A. had bought 5,882 shares worth $100,170. 3,000 shares were bought by Shein Oded, worth $50,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 33,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Inv Management Communication has 1.53% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 302,360 shares. 39,100 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 154,632 shares. 374,565 were accumulated by Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. American Assets Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 16,530 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 29,864 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 385,404 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,128 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 77,616 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 10,800 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 332,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $630.14 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 619,972 shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions