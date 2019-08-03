Conn's, Inc. (CONN) Analysts See $0.51 EPS; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Boosted Cummins (CMI) Position By $3.45 Million

Analysts expect Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.51 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CONN’s profit would be $16.28M giving it 9.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Conn's, Inc.’s analysts see -12.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 368,764 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 39.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc acquired 22,000 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 78,400 shares with $12.38M value, up from 56,400 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.28M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 77,616 shares stake. The California-based United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 134 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 232,092 shares. Moreover, Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.44% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 115,360 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,936 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.03% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.02% or 64,795 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,845 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has 14,600 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,846 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 23,970 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity reported 11,280 shares. Anchorage Cap Lc has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Miller Norman bought 11,765 shares worth $200,358. 10,000 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $179,729 were bought by Saunders William E Jr. Shares for $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded. MARTIN BOB L bought $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of stock or 5,882 shares. HAWORTH JAMES H also bought $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $637.80 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. Shares for $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Among 7 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cummins had 14 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform”. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 7. Morgan Stanley maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 300 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Savant Capital Llc stated it has 1,525 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alphamark Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 180 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 62,554 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns stated it has 4,801 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 6,900 shares. 94,600 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Schroder Investment Gru accumulated 281,807 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Financial Corp In holds 160 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Lc owns 1,583 shares. Principal Gp has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership has 32,398 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.05% or 5,570 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

